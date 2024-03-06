2-day conference on Building Sustainable Futures’ concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day conference on ‘Building Sustainable Futures’ organised by the Institute of Management and Research of MGM University concluded here recently.

Dean Dr Vijaya Deshmukh inaugurated the conference while Kriti Bardhan Gupta from IIM Lucknow, Dean and Prof Sanmitra Chitte from World University of Design, Atanu Ghosh from IIM-A, Economist Prof H M Desarda and other eminent scholars shared their valuable insights on various aspects of sustainability and development.

A large number of professors and students attended the conference. Kriti Bardhan Gupta spoke on ‘Bhagwat Geeta’ and Sustainable Outlook. Mark Watson (Australia) guided the participants online on the importance of design while using products and resources.

Prof Desarda guided on sustainable social development rather than economic progress. The researchers were presented with certificates.