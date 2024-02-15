2-day ‘Connect with Work’ held in YB Chavan College of Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day training programme on ‘Connect with Work’ jointly organised by Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy, Rubicon Pune and Barclays to develop the employability skills and soft skills of the students was concluded on Wednesday.

The trainers Ghousuddin Khan (CEO and Founder, Brain Dynamics, Hyderabad ) and Aamir Khan (Soft Skill Trainer and NLP Coach) gave intensive training to more than 120 students with demonstrations about Public Speaking, Presentation Skills, SWOT Analysis, Body language, Industry expectations and Corporate Culture. This training will increase the employability of the students and also boost up the confidence of the students. The Management, Maulana Azad Educational Trust and Principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulated the members of the Industry Institute Interaction cell Dr Swaroop Lahoti, Dr J N Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoeb for this successful organization.