2-day CSN District Youth Festival to be inaugurated on Sept 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Deogiri College will jointly host a two-day District Youth Festival at the college, beginning on September 19.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Deogir College Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar said that around 1000 young artists from the 151 colleges of the district would participate in the festival.

Director of the Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, Vice Principal Dr Ganesh Mohite, Dr Ravi Patil, Arpana Tavare, Dr Sanjay Shinde, Manik Bhatane and Arjun More were present at the event.

Principal Tejankar said that extensive preparations were made for the Youth Festival under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and MSP Mandal General Secretary MLC Satish Chavan. Minister of Social Justice and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat will inaugurate

the festival at 9.30 am on Friday. VC Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function. Members of Mandal Trimbakrao Pathrikar and Rajendra More will grace the programme prominently.

Before the inaugural ceremony, a procession will be held from Ahilyadevi Holkar Chowk at 8 am. Teams from various colleges will present tableaux (displays).

Actress Smita Gondkar to distribute prize

The valedictory ceremony and prize distribution of the Youth Festival will be organised at 4 pm, on Saturday, with renowned actress Smita Gondkar as the chief guest. Senior member of the institution, Panditrao Harshe, will preside over the function. Members of the institution, Dr Aditya Yelikar and Vivek Jaiswal, will be prominently present. Former student of the college and singer Shravani Mahajan will also be present as a special guest.

Participation of 150 colleges

A total fo 151 colleges from the district made registration for the festival. A total of 985 artists, including 412 boys and 571 girls, will present their art. There are 204 team managers, including 102 females. There will be 20 art forms in five groups. After this festival, the Central Youth Festival of all four districts will be arranged on the university premises between September 27 and 29.