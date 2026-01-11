2-day Folk Arts Festival inaugurated with great enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first-ever two-day Central Folk Art Festival hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was kicked off at its auditorium on Sunday

By presenting a series of powerful poems embracing themes such as parents, the Constitution, love, and sorrow, folk poet Prashant More inaugurated the Festival.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the event. Pro–VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Principal Dr Gautam Patil and Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were seated on the dais.

Prashant More presented poems ranging from love to rebellion in his inaugural address. He urged people to absorb the voices and songs of all, including Vasudev, who visits homes in the morning.

“There is immense sorrow in the world and unrest in society. At such times, we must continue to spread love,” said Prashant More.

Prashant More presented several compositions during the programme. Dr Kailas Ambhure delivered the introductory address. Dr Samadhan Ingale conducted the proceedings. The auditorium was packed with poetry lovers.

Folk Arts Academy to be established: VC Dr Fulari

“The Governor has entrusted the university with the responsibility of bringing together students from all 24 universities in the State onto a single platform for folk arts,” said VC Dr Vijay Fulari in his presidential address.

He announced that a separate Folk Arts Academy would be established adjacent to the auditorium. Noting that Marathwada has a rich folk arts heritage, he said the festival was organised to provide folk artists with a proper platform. He also emphasised strict adherence to time and discipline during the Folk Arts Festival.