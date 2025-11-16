2-day hands-on training on ‘Artisanal Chocolate Making’
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 16, 2025 21:45 IST2025-11-16T21:45:14+5:302025-11-16T21:45:14+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct at UDCT a two-day hands-on training on Artisanal Chocolate Making beginning on November 17.
Founder and Director Aroma Creations Uday Naik will be the chief guest, while Dr G D Khedkar (Director, PM USHA Cell, BAMU) and Dr Pravin Wakte (Director, CFART, BAMU) will be the guests of honour. Head of the UDCT, Dr B K Sakhale, will preside over the function, which has received funds under PM–USHA (MERU).
This two-day technical training will provide in-depth guidance on the following topics ;
• What is Artisanal Chocolate, its uniqueness and growing market demand
• Basic chemistry and technological processes of chocolate made from cocoa beans
• Formulation, recipe development and process parameters
• Hands-on demonstration of flavouring and texture
• Information on packaging, shelf-life, labelling regulations and food safety standards of chocolate