2-day hands-on training on ‘Artisanal Chocolate Making’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct at UDCT a two-day hands-on training on Artisanal Chocolate Making beginning on November 17.

Founder and Director Aroma Creations Uday Naik will be the chief guest, while Dr G D Khedkar (Director, PM USHA Cell, BAMU) and Dr Pravin Wakte (Director, CFART, BAMU) will be the guests of honour. Head of the UDCT, Dr B K Sakhale, will preside over the function, which has received funds under PM–USHA (MERU).

This two-day technical training will provide in-depth guidance on the following topics ;

• What is Artisanal Chocolate, its uniqueness and growing market demand

• Basic chemistry and technological processes of chocolate made from cocoa beans

• Formulation, recipe development and process parameters

• Hands-on demonstration of flavouring and texture

• Information on packaging, shelf-life, labelling regulations and food safety standards of chocolate