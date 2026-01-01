2-day Hindi conference to be held on ‘Dushyant Kumar Literature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages (IIFL) will organise a two-day national Hindi conference ‘Poora Radif, Adhoora Qafiya' (Complete Rhyme, Incomplete Meter) at Mahatma Gandhi Mission University on January 4 and 5 to commemorate the 50th death anniversary of Ghazal poet Dushyant Kumar.

Renowned Ghazal poet Alok Tyagi (son of Dushyant Kumar), Padma Shri Vijaydutt Shridhar, President of Hindi Prachar Sabha Dr Chandradev Kawade, well-known poet and Ghazal writer Pradeep Nifadkar, Kamlesh Bhatt Kamal, Vashishth Anoop, Rajesh Badal, Anil Kumar Rai, Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, and all other dignitaries will be present at this two-day conference.

In this national conference, an in-depth and scholarly discussion will be held on Dushyant Kumar's literary contributions. His social realism, sensitivity, rebellious spirit in his ghazals, and his influence on contemporary Hindi literature will be studied on this occasion. A special musical presentation of Dushyant Kumar's ghazals, titled 'Peer Parvat-Si', will be presented by Dr Sanjay Mohad,after the inaugural ceremony, on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal gave this information in the press conference held on Thursday. Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, Director of the institute Dr K P Singh, Dr Shahnaz Basmeh and Dr Surekha Lakkas were also present at the briefing.