2-day mega conference of CA students inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day mega conference of CA students jointly organised by the Board of Studies of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), branches of ICAI and Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association (WICASA) of the city and Dhule was kicked off on Saturday. Around 600 students are attending the conference.

District guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat inaugurated the conference while MD of Pawan Precision India Pvt Ltd Shivprasad Jaju was the guest of honour.

Shivprasad Jaju emphasised the importance of both success and failure in one’s journey. He conveyed that failure is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new path--a stepping stone toward growth and resilience.

Sanjay Shirsat spoke about the importance of setting and achieving goals in life, inspiring everyone to stay focused and determined. CA Umesh Sharma illuminated the theme “INVICTA”, meaning unbeatable, encouraging everyone to embrace an indomitable spirit in all their endeavours.

City branch chairman CA Mahesh Indani, WICASA chairman CA Sameer Shinde also guided the participants. Branch secretary CA Anand Totla proposed a vote of thanks.

The experts guided on the first day on how to build the life you want, Artificial Intelligence Ki Duniya, Taxation, Capital Market and Financial Reporting. Branch also felicitated past chairmen.