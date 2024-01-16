2-day MESTA convention to be held on Jan 18 &19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day annual State-level convention, cultural festival and prize distribution of Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) to be kicked off in Mumbai on January 18.

MESTA district president Sunil Markad said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar will inaugurate the events.

More than 2,000 school trustees will attend the programme. The leaders of different political parties and brand ambassadors of the programmes Dr Nishigandh Wad will participate in the convention.

A total of 11 Best Trustees Awards, 22 Best School Awards, 19 Best Principals Awar, and 44 Best Teachers Awards will be presented. The top three winners of the State MESTA-Students Care Talent Search Examination will also be presented.

English schools to be raised

Its founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that the officer-bearers and members of district, regional and State level of associations will attend the convention. Top leaders will raise the various problems of the English schools and adopt some student-centric resolutions.