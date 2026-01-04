2-day national Hindi conference inaugurated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day national Hindi conference, organised by the Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages of MGM University, was inaugurated at the Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of dignitaries on Sunday, on the 50th death anniversary of Ghazal poet Dushyant Kumar.

Padma Shri Vijay Dutt Shridhar, renowned Ghazal poet Alok Tyagi, Mamta Tyagi, Vashishth Anoop, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Dr Sanjay Mohad, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, Dean Dr John Chelladurai, Director Dr K P Singh and others present.

Padma Shri Vijay Dutt Shridhar said that people would have to turn to Dushyant again and again for enlightenment, as his writings clearly reveal a realistic picture of contemporary society.

“Dushyant Kumar fearlessly presented the unrest, struggles, and truth of his time without any hesitation. Because of his clear stance and strong expression in his literature, we still have to turn to Dushyant Kumar again and again for guidance. His poetry was born from real-life experiences. His writings were not merely an expression of emotions, but a strong reflection of the unrest, inequality, and struggles in society,” he said.