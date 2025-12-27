2-day national Hindi conference to be held Jan 4 & 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages of MGM University will organise a two-day national Hindi conference at the university’s campus on January 4 and 5 to observe the 50th death anniversary of Ghazal poet Dushyant Kumar.

The conference theme 'Pura Radif, Adhura Qafiya' will feature in-depth and scholarly discussions on Dushyant Kumar's literary contributions.

His social realism, sensitivity, rebellious spirit in his ghazals, and his influence on contemporary Hindi literature will be discussed during this event.

This conference will provide an effective platform for brainstorming and dialogue for scholars, researchers, teachers and students on Hindi literature, research, and the ghazal tradition. Registration is compulsory for participation. For more information, one may contact Dr Shahnaz Basmeh and Dr Surekha Lakkas.