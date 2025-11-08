2-day national nursing conference on ‘Screens, Souls & Sanity’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Mother Teresa College of Nursing, College of Nursing Gandheli and Institute of Nursing Education will jointly organise a two-day National Conference on ‘Screens, Souls and Sanity - Mental Health and Relationships in a Hyperconnected World’ at Rukmini Auditorium on Tuesday, November 11 and 12.

The main objective of this national conference is to foster constructive dialogue on the impact of the digital age on mental health, human relationships and overall quality of life.

Experts, researchers and students from various fields will come together to discuss urgent issues such as digital addiction, distraction, cyberbullying, online loneliness, and lack of work-life balance.

The film Kaasav will be screened at Rukmini Auditorium on Wednesday, at 10 am, November 12.

Registration is required to participate in the conference.