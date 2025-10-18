2-day National Pali conference concludes at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day National Conference ‘Pali: Jan-Jan Ki Boli’ organised by MGM University’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre for Buddhist Studies and the Indian and Foreign Language Institute was concluded at Rukmini Auditorium on Friday.

Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dhamma Script Scholar Atul Bhosekar, Dr Dhammadeep Wankhede, Yojana Bhagat, Dr Sanjay Mohad, Deans Dr Rekha Shelke and Dr John Chelladurai, Director Dr K.P. Singh and others were present.

Pali language scholars from all over the country participated in this conference. About 250 scholars had registered for this conference. Out of these, 87 research papers were presented by scholars. A booklet of research papers was released by the dignitaries.

This national conference was organised to conduct research on this language and make the new generation aware of the importance of the Pali language. Dr H N Sonkamble, Dr Bhagwat Wagh, Supriya Sangvikar and all concerned contributed to the success of this conference.