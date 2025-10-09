2-day National Pali conference to be organised at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Buddha Adhyasan Kendra of MGM University (MGMU) and the Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages will organise a two-day National Conference on ‘Pali: Jana-Jana Ki Boli.

The conference will be inaugurated at Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of dignitaries at 10 am on October 14, 2025. Dr Prafulla Gadpal of Central Sanskrit University will interact with the participants in the inaugural session.

The valedictory ceremony will be hosted at Rukmini Hall at 4.30 pm, October 15. For registration, one may visit the link (https://erp.mgmu.ac.in/asd_EventPublicUserMaster.htm?eventID=157).