2-day ‘Naujawan Urdu Qalamkar Conference begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day ‘Naujawan Urdu Qalamkar Conference’ to be organised jointly by Sahitya Akademi (New Delhi) and Urdu Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will commence at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Hall, Bamu, on January 3. There will be four sessions in the event. The inaugural and first session will be conducted on Wednesday while the remaining two next day.

Member of Urdu Paramarsh Mandal Abu Zahir Rabbani will deliver a welcome speech while head of the Urdu Department Dr Kirtimalini Jawale will preside over. Prominent urd writer Rahman Abbas will deliver a keynote address in the inaugural ceremony. Dr Intekhab Hamid, former head of the Department of English (Bamu) and Urdu writer, will deliver the presidential speech.

Well-known writer Noorul Husnain will make introductory remarks. In the first session Ahmed Aurangabadi, Salman Abdussamad, Saba Ahmed, Tripurari Kumar Sharm and Saba Tehsil speak in the session on ‘Mehfil Afsana’ to be held in the afternoon. The two sessions on the last day will be on Maqale and Shayri.