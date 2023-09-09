2-day workshop concludes in Dramatics Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day workshop organised on ‘Stage Lighting’ by the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University concluded on Friday. Experst on theatre lighting Jagannath Pranje guided the participants.

He said that lighting arrangement has tremendous importance in drama presentations. The use of colour through lighting is done on the basis of emotions in the scene. He also spoke on the lighting sources and electricity equipment and handled them with examples.

Gajanan Dandge, Dr Vaishali Bodele, and Dr Ramdas T worked on the success of the workshop.