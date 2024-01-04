2-day workshop held on Sustainability in HE Collaborations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day workshop organised by the Centre for International Relations (CIR) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at Mahatma Phule Hall concluded on Wednesday.

Jared Jacobs (Director, Special Projects, Research, and Planning Spinnaker Group, USA) was the resource person CIR director Dr Bina Senger made an introductory speech. Head of the Tourism Administration Department Dr Madhuri Sawant along with researchers were present.

Jared Jacobs said that the 11th Sustainable Development Goal (SDP) of the United Nations (UN) is to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

“Important indicators for this goal are the number of people living in urban slums, the proportion of the urban population who has convenient access to public transport, and the extent of built-up area per person,” he said.

The SDP has 10 targets. As per this SDP, there are three means of implementation targets including strong national and regional development planning, implementing policies for inclusion, resource efficiency, and disaster risk reduction in supporting the least developed countries in sustainable and resilient building.