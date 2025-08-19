2-day workshop on character building concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A social organisation Wahdat-e-Islami Hind (WIH, Eastern Region Maharashtra) had organised a two-day workshop on "Character Building" at Affan Masjid, Beed Bypass in the city, recently.

The workshop held on August 16 and 17 stressed that the true identity of a Muslim lies in his ethics and conduct.

In the special session on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ (Pbuh) Maulana Muhammad Mushtaq Falahi (the Naqeeb of WIH) stressed that the adoption of the Sunnah of the Prophet not only brings reform in daily lives of individuals but transforms the entire society.

Presenting a detailed paper on “Sources and Means of Character Building” the regional secretary, Anis Khan highlighted the roles of family, educational institutions, social organizations, and modern media in shaping character.

The speakers also urged the participants to use Artificial Intelligence positively in education and research and also used it as a tool for moral training and character building.

In the concluding session, Dr. Tanveer Ahmed (Media In-charge of WIH) said, “The external personality of a person shines only when the inner self is refined. Therefore, always focus on nurturing our inner being.”

The workshop concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Abdul Rahim Qureshi Falahi.