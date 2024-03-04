2-day workshop on Effective Implementation of NEP-2020

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct a two-day workshop on "Effective Implementation of National Education Policy--2020 in two phases for the various stakeholders of the university.

In the first phase, college principals, education societies trustees and the director of the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of the colleges at the university auditorium between 11 am and 1 pm on March 6.

Educationist Principal Dr Anil Rao (Jalgaon) will guide the participants while Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar along with deans will grace the event.

The second workshop will be organised on March 16. The members and chairmen of the Academic Council, Board of Studies and faculties will be guided in this workshop.

Former VC Dr Nitin Karmalkar, Dr Pandit Vidyasagar and Dr R D Kulkarni will guide the participants. Director of Bamu’s IQAC Dr G D Khedkar appealed to the stakeholders to attend the workshop.

The university said that participation in for society chairmen and secretary, principals and IQAC co-ordinators is mandatory. The participants will have to register via Google Forms via the following link (http://tinyurl.com/th9b58xs).