2-day workshop on emerging challenges in old-age homes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A two-day workshop on

"Emerging Challenges and Solutions in Old Age Homes" has been organised by Aastha Foundation, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) at MIT Engineering College, Beed Bypass, from May 1.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aaji Care Sevak Foundation (Goa) and Trustee of N.M. Budhrani Trust, Prakash Borgaonkar, will speak on the topic “Coordination Between Old Age Homes and Society” in the second session on Thursday.

For further details, one can contact Shantanu Puranakar and S R Kulkarni or visit the website www.aasthafoundationaurangabad.org by April 26.