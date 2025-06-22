2-day workshop on Q-GIS concludes in DIEMS

The workshop was jointly organized by the Unnat Maharashtra Abhiyan (UMA) Cell, DIEMS and Indian Water Works Association (IWWA). Director of the Institute Dr Subhash Lahane inaugurated the workshop. He emphasised the real problems of rural areas and the need to find solutions to them with the help of technology.

A total of 189 students from various branches like Civil, Mechanical, Electronics and Telecommunication and Computer participated in this workshop. The students acquired the skills of collecting field data, analyzing it and creating maps with the help of Q-GIS software to find solutions to real problems. Dr Gopal Chavan (Program Manager, Unnat Maharashtra Abhiyan, IIT Mumbai), conducted an in-depth session as the main guide speaker. Dr U.D. Kulkarni from IWWA also guided on how to utilise water management, urban planning, and geographic information systems in sustainable development.