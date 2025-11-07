2 days Aadhaar Card camp by IRC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NGO, Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC), has organised a two-day Aadhar Card camp at its Minority Development Centre situated in Roshan Gate area from November 7.

The IRC press release stated that the citizens may contact the centre for registration of new Aadhar Card or making any corrections in their name, date of birth or mobile phone number (or add). The assistance is free of cost, however, the government fee has to be borne by the applicant.

The centre will remain open for the visitors from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.