2 electricity company employees land in ACB trap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two employees of Mahaveetran were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the consumer for meter replacement at Kamlapur in Waluj on Wednesday.

According to details, the meter of a power consumer from the Kamalpur area of the city was burnt some days ago. Shailesh Uttamrao Jadhav (38) works as a senior technician at Kamlapur in the Waluj Sub-station of Mahaveetran while Asif Kasam Shaikh (22) is a contractual employee in the company.

The consumer pursued the matter of meter replacement with the power company. Both the employees through an acquainted person Dashrath Jagannath Waghmare (29, Kamlapur) demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the consumer.

The consumer lodged a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) which laid a trap at Kamlapur today.

The ACB caught the power company employees while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. Dashrath Waghmare who is a mediator in the incident is absconding. All three accused-Jadav, Asif and Dashrath were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Deputy superintendent of ACB Sangita Patil, constables Digamber Pathak and Vilas Chavan under the guidance of SP-ACB Sandeep Atole, additional SP Mukund Aghav and deputy SP Rajive Talekar carried out the action.