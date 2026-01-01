2 employees given farewell in Bamu on retirement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, who retired on Wednesday, were given a farewell in a programme held at Mahatma Phule Auditorium.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale were prominently present at the event.

S S Waghchaure from the Examination Department and B P Solanke from the Estate Department were felicitated along with their wives by VC Dr Vijay Phulari.

Both were presented with a certificate of honour, a memento, and cheques for leave encashment.

VC Dr Fulari said that he received excellent cooperation from the teachers and staff during his tenure of the last two years. Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings, and Sanjay Lamb proposed the vote of thanks.