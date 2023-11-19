2 end life in separate incident at Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents at Sillod tehsil of the district during the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, a 65-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Durganagar at 5.30 pm Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Karbhari Gangaram Bawaskar. When the incident came to light, the relatives rushed him to the sub-district hospital where the medical officer declared him brought dead. The reason behind his taking an extreme step could not be ascertained. Sillod Police Station has taken its note.

In another case, a 32-year-old youth ended his life by consuming a poisonous liquid at Amsari village of Sillod tehsil at 6.20 pm on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gajanan Manikrao Dandge. When the incident came to light, relatives and his brother Dashrath Dandge rushed Gajanan to the sub-district office. But, the medical officer declared him brought dead.

After the post-mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives. The last rites were performed on him at Amsari crematorium. The reason behind his taking the extreme step could not be ascertained. Ajanta Police Station has taken its note.