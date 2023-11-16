2 ended lives in last 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a series of tragic incidents, two persons including one elder person and one youth committed suicide by hanging and consuming poison respectively in last 24 hours. The incidents took place in Harsul and Pisadevi areas.

In the first incident, Bhagwan Bajirao Khandagale (60, Tukobanagar) was staying for the past many months with his wife and two sons in the house of his brother-in-law Devidas Nikalje. On Thursday, he was spotted hanging to the roof in the bedroom of his house at 11 am. The primary investigation revealed that he has ended his life due to financial issues. Harsul police station has registered the case and further investigation is on.

In the second incident, Sandeep Laxman Borade (24, Pisadevi area) ended his life on Thursday morning. Chikalthana police station has registered the case and further investigation is on by constable Ravindra Salve.