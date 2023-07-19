2 friends after dining together, found dead on railway tracks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two close friends who had dinner together on Monday night, were found dead on railway tracks on Tuesday morning.

The incident came to light when some local residents who were going to their jobs at 7 am found the dead bodies in a dismembered state near Mukundwadi Railway Station.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Dadarao Avhad (27, Bharatnagar) and Vishal Devidas Dabhade (20, Vishrantinagar). On receiving information, Pundliknagar Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

As per the information given by their relatives to the police, the deceased were together since Monday evening. Anil Avhad spoke with his mother last time at 9 pm on Monday and the dead bodies of Anil and Vishal were found on the railway tracks. Both of them were labourers to support their families. The preliminary report indicates that they were drunk and may have ended their life.

Police inspector of Pundliknagar Police Station Rajshri Ade said the exact cause of the death would be known only after receiving the postmortem report.