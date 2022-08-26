2 groups violently clash during Pola celebration

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Bail Pola is celebrated all over the state on Friday. However, two groups clashed violently while celebrating Pola at Kolibodkha village in Paithan tehsil in the evening. The video of two groups fighting violently went viral on the social media.

According to the details, a dispute arose among two groups over breaking the Pola, a ritual during the celebration. The verbal dispute then turned into a violent clash. Some people captured the video of the fight and made it viral on the social media. Moreover, the rioters were seen manhandled the policemen, who were on the bandobast and were trying to intervene.