2 minor kids met with watery grave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, two minor kids, who were brother and sister, got drowned in an open pit formed in the open space, in Bajajnagar, on Friday afternoon. The kids had stepped out of their home to play in the space. The deceased have been identified as Chaitali Rahul Deshmukh (11) and Samarth Rahul Deshmukh (07, Bajajnagar). Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in the locality after learning about the watery grave of little kids.

It is learnt that Vidya Rahul Deshmukh along with her two kids stays in a rented house of Tanaji Sarde. She works in a company. Chaitali was studying in fourth standard and Samarth was in second standard. On Friday, the duo went to play in the open space (P 37) of the MIDC at around 3 pm. However, due to excavation of murum, a deep pit was formed in the open land. In addition, the drainage waste water was being deposited in this pit. The height of waste water was 10-15 feet. While playing Chaitali and Samarth suddenly fell in the pit.

Another 8-year-old boy, Rajveer Vikas Sabar, who was playing nearby started screaming for help, but there was nobody to help him. As a result, Rajveer went to a ground nearby and told the youths playing there about the drowning of Chaitali and Samarth. The two youths Vishal More and Ganesh Khandekar (who are preparing for recruitment in police from a private career academy) risked their lives and jumped into the pit. The youths took the kids out with the help of police and the local residents.

The second police inspector Ganesh Tathe, PSI Swati Uchit, Balu Lahare, Tukaram Pawar and Priyanka Talwande rushed the kids in an unconscious condition to the government hospital, but the doctors declared them dead on examination.