2 minor step brothers held for house burgling

Crime branch police arrested two minor step brothers who burgled a house at Deogiri Hills in Shivajinagar are on October 9. The boys confessed that they have committed the theft and also burnt the bike used in the crime. The police have seized stolen articles worth Rs 2.15 lakh from them, said PI Avinash Aghav.

PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair and his team received that the thieves are in Bharatnagar and Anandnagar area. Accordingly, the team conducted the raids and arrested the juveniles. They confessed that they had stolen a motorcycle from Garkheda area and after committing the burglary they burnt the bike in Pundliknagar area.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Dagadkhair, ASI Ramakant Patare, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjay Nand, Sunil Belkar,Sandeep Rashinkar, Ajay Dahiwal, Vijay Ghuge, Dhananjay Sanap and Geeta Dhakne.

In the police investigation it was found that one of these two brother had earlier stole valuables worth Rs 31 lakh from a house in Pundliknagar area.