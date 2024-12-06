2 mobiles & a tablet stolen in Naralibaug

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A theft incident occurred where burglars stole two mobile phones and a tablet from the rented room of two young men on Thursday morning in Naralibaug.

Police informed that Umesh Rathod (a rented room at Naralibaug), discovered the theft. The burglars broke into their room and made away with valuables, including two mobile phones and a tablet, worth approximately Rs 35,000. Umesh lodged a complaint, and a case has been registered at the City Chowk Police Station.