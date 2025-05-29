2 mobiles stolen from workers room; incident recorded in CCTV cameras

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of two mobile phones were stolen from the room of the company workers when they were asleep. Significantly, the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras of the building.

According to details, Satyam Dakhure works in a private company with his friends and lives in a rented room.

He returned to his room with his friends at 7 am, on Tuesday morning after working the night shift. Everyone in the room went to sleep. When his friend Mahadev Virase went to have breakfast at 12 noon, the door was left open.

After Satyam Dakhure and Krishna Dakhure who woke up from the sleet found their mobile phones missing. They searched around, but they could not find the mobile phones.

Later, they examined CCTV footage from the building and found an unknown person on a motorcycle (MH 20 BF 4542) entering the room and stealing a mobile phone. In this, two mobile phones worth Rs 10,000 each were stolen and a case was registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station.