2 motorcycles stolen from Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Two cases motorcycle thefts from Bajajnagar have been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.

Hariom Dnyandev Hiwale’s (Bajajnagar) motorcycle (MH16 CZ 2097) was stolen from Sai Mandir area on January 29 night.

In another incident, Harshad Dinkarrao Jadhav’s (Waregaon) motorcycle (MH20 EX 6697) from Garudzep Academy, Bajajnagar on September 9.