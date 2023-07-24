2 motorcyclists die, 1 injured in accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclists died and one was injured as a Bolero jeep dashed their motorcycle near Sunderwadi in the wee hours on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Raju Lokal (25, Kada locality, Garkheda) and Vijay Jagannath Kakade (25, Vishnunagar, Jawahar Colony) while their friend Umesh Umakant Kattikar (23, Kada locality, Garkheda) is seriously injured and is being treated in a private hospital.

Abhishek, Vijay, and Umesh were childhood friends. Injured Umesh works in a frame manufacturing shop while Abhishek and Vijay worked in a private company. On Sunday night, they had gone for dinner to the Zalta Phata area. They went triple seat on the motorcycle. While returning after the dinner, a speeding Bolero Jeep dashed their motorcycle near the Sunderwadi area at around 3 am. All three motorcyclists were thrown off the motorcycle. Vijay and Abhishek fell on the head and sustained severe head injuries. Both of them died on the spot as they could not get any help. The police received the information that the four-wheeler was Bolero, but the number was not known. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while head constable Rajdhar Shejul is further investigating the case.