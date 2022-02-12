2 motorcyclists die in accident

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

A speeding truck laden with sugarcane crushed two motorcyclist to death at Manegaon Phata on Manegaon - Sakegaon Road in Vaijapur tehsil on Saturday evening. Sandeep Sunil Kumawat (23) and Raju Hussain Tadvi (27, Pimpri Pachora) died on the spot while Rehman Mohammad Tadvi (32) is severely injured.

Rehman, Sandeep and Raju were going on a motorcycle (MH19 CK 3488) from Kannad towards Shiur Bangla when a speeding truck (MH20 AT 1935) dashed their motorcycle. Rehman was thrown away from the motorcycle but Sandeep and Raju were crushed under the tyres of the truck. The truck driver fled from the scene leaving the truck on the spot. A case has been registered with Shiur police station.