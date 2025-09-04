2 persons entered chamber of Kohinoor College principal, threatening

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: Two persons entered the chamber of Kohinoor College (Khuldabad) in-charge principal Qamrunnisa Shaikh Ikramuddin Shaikh, on Tuesday and also threatened her.

A Non-cognisable (NC) complaint was lodged against them at Khuldabad Police Station on September 3, based on a complaint filed by the in-charge principal, Qamrunnisa Shaikh.

The accused are Mohammad Abdul Bari and Syed Mushtaq. As per the complaint, the accused Mohammad Abdul Bari and Syed Mushtaq came there when she was sitting in the hall at 3.45 pm, on September 2.

Mohammad Bari tried to create pressure by shouting loudly. Then he said that she gave evidence against Mazhar Khan, the president of the Kohinoor Education Society (KES), who was in jail. The accused threatened her with dire consequences and asked the reason for standing against former principal Shankar Ambhore in the ongoing court case.

Box

6 teachers & 2 employees suspended

A total of six teachers and two staff members of Kohinoor College were suspended by the KES between August 9 and 30 for various reasons.

This includes Dr Pradnya Kale, who filed a contempt petition in the Aurangabad bench of the Mumbai High Court. Even after the Supreme Court’s decision, the college had not reinstated her.

When the court, in the contempt petition, sent a letter to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the joint director of higher education, the university cancelled the approval of the then-principals. Following this, Dr Kale was reinstated.

During the intervening period, the KES president had to go to jail in various cases.

After being released from jail, the KES chief suspended the acting principal Qamrunnisa Shaikh, Dr Nilesh Degaokar, Dr Pradnya Kale, Dr Subhash Jite, Prakash Lahane, Dr Ishwar Ghorude, along with staff members-Sayed Salim Jafar and Shaikh Badshaha Osman.