2 players from YBCCP selected for national level tournament

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two students of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy- Zaid Siddiqui (B Pharm final Year) and Abbas Ali Khan (B Pharm second year) were selected to play at the national level in the West Zone Interuniversity Football Tournament to be held at Parul University, Vadodara, soon.

Students received coaching from Dr Subur W Khan and Dr Syed Iftequar. College principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulated both the players.