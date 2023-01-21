2 quarrel with woman, set her house ablaze

Aurangabad

Two brothers quarreled with a woman and set her house ablaze at Ranjangaon in Waluj area on Friday. A case has been registered against the accused with the Waluj MIDC police station. The accused have been identified as Nisar Pathan and Farooq Pathan (both Ranjangaon).

Police said the complainant 25-year-old Sultana Shaikh Ahmed is a divorcee and lives with her four children in the Ranjangaon area. She works in a company to maintain her livelihood. She came in contact with Nisar Pathan around one and a half years back and he used to visit her house frequently.

On Friday morning, Nisar and his brother Farooq came to her house. Nisar demanded that she marry him. When she refused, they started quarreling with her, abused her, and later set her house ablaze. The clothes, cash, jewellery, and household articles were reduced to ashes. The accused are at large while the police are further investigating the case.