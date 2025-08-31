2 quintals of rotis, bhakris sent to support Mumbai protesters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Villagers from Harsul Sawangi on Sunday dispatched 2 quintals of rotis and bhakris along with 200 boxes of water bottles in a tempo to support the ongoing Maratha protest in Mumbai.

To ensure agitators do not face food shortages, villagers are holding meetings, pooling resources, cooking meals, and sending them in parcels. From Galle Borgoan in Khultabad taluka and Antapur, Kesapur, Takli and Vaispur in Kannad taluka, another truck loaded with food supplies left for Mumbai the same day. The Swarajya Group from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city also joined the effort by sending food packets. Swapnil Ghumre, Pradeep Solunke, and Kishor Ghodke led this campaign. Additionally, a vehicle from Mandki village near the city carried more food parcels to the protest site.

