2 stealing bike accessories from truck held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The residents nabbed two thieves red-handed while stealing boxes of two-wheeler spares from a truck and handed them over to the police. The arrested have been identified as Manoj Sukhdev Shinde and Ashish Ramesh Gawai (both residents of Kachipura, Teesgaon).

Police said, Govind Balaram Pimple (32, Kanchipura, Teesgaon) works as a driver on the truck (MH09 CU 8334). On September 27 afternoon, he collected the boxes of two-wheeler spares from Bajaj Auto Company and was taking them to Washim. Then he went home in the evening. At around 8.30 pm, he noticed that the back door of the truck was open and Manoj and Ashish were standing near the truck. When he searched the truck, he found two boxes worth Rs 14,000 were missing from the truck. As he was suspected of those two persons, he and the nearby resident nabbed and handed them to the police. During interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen two boxes from the truck.