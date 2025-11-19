2 students beaten up in Bamu hostel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of two students from the boys' hostel of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were attacked by some unknown persons on Monday night.

The incident raised serious issues about the security of the campus. The accused also tried to break the door of a hostel room and create terror.

Adarsh Gite (22), hailing from Ashti, is an MA student and stays in the hostel. He was in his room with his friend Narayan Bhosale at 11.30 pm on November 17. There was a loud noise outside. Therefore, the duo came out and asked those who were making noise to lower their voice.

This led to an argument between them. As soon as Adarsh asked them whether they came after drinking alcohol, the gang attacked him with bats and kicks. Even after Adarsh ran to his room, he was chased. An attempt was made to break the door of the room.

The crowd of youth gathered due to shouting, and the group members ran away. This incident that took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hostel of the campus. He lodged a complaint at the Begampura Police Station. A case was registered against five to six unknown persons.