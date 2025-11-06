2 students get Rs 25 L for research project 'NextPlay- AI'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adish Shelke and Bhagyashree Meena, who are from the city, have won the prestigious 'Samsung Solve for Tomorrow' National Innovative Project Competition jointly organised by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, IIT-Delhi and Samsung Company.

Their research project 'NextPlay - AI' has been selected with an incubation research grant of Rs 25 lakhs. More than 20,000 young researchers from across the country participated in this competition.

With this research, the duo will now be conducting further research and development on this project at the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi. IIT-Delhi will provide them with expert guidance for this work.

They are computer science students at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Pune.

The AI project is to create an effective way to identify 92% of the neglected and neglected sports talent in rural and tribal areas of the country.