2 students of Azad College bags top prizes in 2 competitions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two students of Maulana Azad College won top prizes in short film-making and slogan competitions organised at Azad College by the District Collector Office on National Voters Day.

The administration conducted various competitions to create awareness among youths about voting.

Umme Hani Salma won the first prize for the short film while Shaikh Musab received the second prize in the slogan competition.

The prizes will presented to the students in the presence of former vice chancellor Dr Sudhir Gavhane and district collector. College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Vice-principal Dr M A Bari, Dr Mujtaba Quadri and Dr Nazim Asara guided the students.