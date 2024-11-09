2-tola mangalsutra snatched during morning walk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcycle rider snatched a woman's mangalsutra while she was out for a morning walk in Pannalal Nagar, taking the 2-tola gold chain on Friday.

Sapna Gayke (39, Osmanpura) was walking in the Pannalal Nagar area when a motorcycle-riding thief approached from behind, snatched the 2-tola mangalsutra from her neck, and fled the scene. A case has been registered at the Osmanpura Police Station.