2-tola mangalsutra snatched during morning walk
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2024 09:50 PM2024-11-09T21:50:03+5:302024-11-09T21:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A motorcycle rider snatched a woman's mangalsutra while she was out for a morning walk in Pannalal ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A motorcycle rider snatched a woman's mangalsutra while she was out for a morning walk in Pannalal Nagar, taking the 2-tola gold chain on Friday.
Sapna Gayke (39, Osmanpura) was walking in the Pannalal Nagar area when a motorcycle-riding thief approached from behind, snatched the 2-tola mangalsutra from her neck, and fled the scene. A case has been registered at the Osmanpura Police Station.Open in app