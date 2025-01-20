2 traditions of Marathi have always existed in India: Ravindra Chawrekar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The history of Marathi language cannot be traced back to the seventh century. However, linguistic and cultural politics have caused many disturbances in our country. This has led to the disappearance of folk languages and the corruption of various dialects of Maharashtra. Prakrit is not a language but a group of languages. Two cultural traditions have always existed in this country. One is influenced by Sanskrit and the other is influenced by folk traditions,” said Ravindra Ingle Chawrekar, a scholar of the Marathi language.

He was speaking in a symposium on 'Directions for the Conservation of the Classical Marathi Language' jointly organised by Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) and Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha (Mumbai) at N G Nandapurkar Auditorium of MSP on Sunday evening.

Dr Nandkumar More said that all the languages of our country should be given the status of classical languages. Prinicpal Kautikrao Thale-Patil also spoke.

Dr Dada Gore, Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr Ganesh Mohite and Dr Hansraj Jadhav were present. Dr Vishnu Surase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Dnyaneshwar Khillari proposed a vote of thanks.