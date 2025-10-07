20 K villagers stay in darkness

Operator goes to sleep by switching off phone

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The operator of the Power Substation of Ladsawng slept at night with electricity and mobile phone turned off, forcing 20,000 people to live in darkness.

Power is supplied to 22 villages from the Ladsawangi Power Substation. However, the operators of the Substation are blamed for not picking up the mobile phone, not switching off the power supply in case of an accident, switching off the mobile phone and sleeping when the power goes out at night.

The electricity supply was cut off about four to five times on Monday night. However, the power operator had switched off the mobile phone around 4 am. Citizens phoned him several times. But since the mobile phone was switched off, they finally visited the power station at 5 am.

Customers woke up the operator and asked him to restore the power supply. Operator Sachin Ture gave vague answers to the citizens, saying that there was no mobile phone charging.

There are four operators appointed in the power substation at Ladsawangi, but one operator works 24 hours a day and takes three days off and comes to work on the fourth day. The customers demanded that the seniors take notice and action against the operators who sleep with their mobiles turned off.

Box

The operator who sleeps with his mobile turned off is investigated, and the report is sent to the senior office.

(SS Sonune, Junior Engineer, Ladsawangi Power Substation)

Box

Lineman in city, village in darkness

There are two separate linemen for the Ladsawangi villages. However, both of them live in the city. Since they arrive at 10 am and leave at 4 pm, if the power supply is cut off in the middle of the night, the citizens have to stay in the dark.