20 pc seats remained vacant even after 4th round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 20 per cent of seat admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act remained vacant in the district after the fourth round.

As per the RTE, free admission is given to class 1 on 25 per cent reserved in English schools for children from weaker, deprived, economically and socially backwards sections.

The admission process under the RTE reached its final stage. A total of four rounds have been announced for admission. More than 20 per cent seats in the admission remained vacant. The deadline for admission in the fourth round was extended up to May 14. There are 4,408 seats available in 562 schools of the district. So far, students have been admitted to 3,671 seats through four rounds.

A total of 16,776 people applied online for these seats. Of them, 6,632 were shortlisted. However, 3,671 of them confirmed the admission by Friday evening.

Box

The fourth round of RTE admission was announced on April 28. After that, the admission deadline was extended until May 7. Since seats remained even after completion of the fourth round, the admission deadline for the fourth round was extended until May 14.