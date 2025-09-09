20 proposals approved in Mgmt Council meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) approved 20 proposals in its meeting held on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting held from 11 am to 1 pm. The meeting was attended by 15 members, including Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that a total of 20 proposals were presented in the meeting.

The important resolutions passed after discussing the proposals are as follows;

--Members approved a proposal of Bamu for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six institutions, which are Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Balwant University (Agra), MGM University, Automech Institute (Boisar) and Endress Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation Pvt Ltd and Team Pulse MR Services.

--The policy for honorarium and TA/DA of the chief observer, chief coordinator, trainers, fellow artists for the cultural programme was fixed

--Approval to submit a rough estimate of the basic facilities to be provided at Santpeeth, Paithan.

Box

LoI to be invited for new colleges

Regarding simultaneous advertisement for proposal of letter of intent to start a new college for the academic year 2026-27 and for a new batch, faculty and courses under expansion. The letter from the Government of Maharashtra, dated August 29, 2025, was presented before the Mgmt Council for consideration and information.