20-year-old woman dies of heart attack after Gym workout

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A B.Pharmacy graduate, died of a heart attack on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. She had collapsed at a gym in the Beed Bypass area on Thursday evening after feeling dizzy post-workout.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kharat (20, Pawan nagar near Mhaskhe Petrol Pump), had been going to the gym regularly for a month with her brother Yash and friend Pranali Kulkarni. According to Pranali, Priyanka showed no discomfort while exercising but suddenly fainted while waiting for her brother. Doctors treated her overnight, but she suffered a heart attack between 7 and 7.30 am on Friday and could not be saved. Her funeral was performed in the evening at the Gadiya Vihar crematorium. Priyanka’s father, Anil Kharat, a police constable at Devgavarangari in Kannad taluka, recalled in grief: “She made me tea before leaving for the gym and said she’d return soon. That cup of tea turned out to be the last.”

----------

A strong bond between siblings

Priyanka and her brother Yash were inseparable. Be it shopping for vegetables or going for a walk, they always went together. They had even joined the gym at the same time. Priyanka’s sudden demise has left Yash devastated. With tears in his eyes, he said, “Now my sister will never be with me again.”

----------

Expert View: Cardiologist Dr. Ganesh Sapkal stressed the importance of warming up before workouts, staying hydrated, and avoiding exercise when unwell, warning that neglecting these can trigger dizziness, low blood pressure, or even fatal heart attacks.

----------

Warm-up before exercise is essential

“Doing warm-up exercises before starting any workout is extremely important. One should never exercise without warming up. It’s also crucial to avoid dehydration during workouts by drinking water at regular intervals. Dehydration can lead to low blood pressure, dizziness, and in some cases, can be life-threatening. People should also avoid exercising when unwell.”

— Dr. Ganesh Sapkal, Cardiologist