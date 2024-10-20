20-year-old youth commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A labourer was found dead after hanging in his home on Sunday afternoon.

Ajay Mahadu Ingale, a 20-year-old labourer from Dattnagar in the Chikalthana area, was found dead in an apparent suicide on Sunday afternoon. After his younger brother went out to play, Ajay hanged himself. When the brother returned home and found the door locked, neighbours discovered the tragic scene. Neighbours and relatives immediately rushed Ajay to GMCH Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The MIDC CIDCO police have registered an accidental death report.