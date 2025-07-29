200 participate in campus placement drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 200 participated in the campus placement drive organised jointly by Mangement Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and IBFSA in Bamu campus on Tuesday.

The selected candidate will get jobs in Axis Bank. An aptitude test for the selection of candidates was conducted. The objective of the university for the initiative was to provide job opportunities in bank sector for the students.

Amar Godbole from the Institute of Banking and Finance guided the students about the preparations for the career in this sector.

Training and Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale and Placement Coordinator Dr Farooque Khan took efforts the success of the drive. The selected candidates will undergo for the five days and will get a good yearly package.

Director of Department of Management Sciences Dr Abhijit Shelke presided over the function.

He explained the importance of interaction between industry and education for the students.

The university administration informs that such recruitment processes and industry-university collaboration initiatives will be implemented on a more extensive basis in the future as well.